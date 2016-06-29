June 29 NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Said on Tuesday acquired a real estate portfolio in Falun of 12 properties with an underlying property value of 270 million Swedish crowns ($31.75 million)

* Sellers are Haglöf & Nordkvist AB and Maralago industri AB Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5049 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)