BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
June 29 NP3 Fastigheter AB :
* Said on Tuesday acquired a real estate portfolio in Falun of 12 properties with an underlying property value of 270 million Swedish crowns ($31.75 million)
* Sellers are Haglöf & Nordkvist AB and Maralago industri AB Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5049 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage: