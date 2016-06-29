June 29Qumak SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Treasury Ministry - National Water Management Authority revokes its contract with company for Phase 5 of implementation of IT defence system against extraordinary threats

* Remuneration for Phase 5 was at 50.6 million zlotys ($12.7 million) net

