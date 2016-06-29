June 29 Admiral Boats SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on June 21 Wieslaw Kleba sold 3.4 million shares representing 4.63 percent stake in the company

* After transaction Wieslaw Kleba lowered his stake in company to 22.12 percent stake from 26.76 percent

* 3.4 million shares of the company were sold at 0.15 zloty ($0.0376) per share

($1 = 3.9879 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)