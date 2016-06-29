UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29Makarony Polskie SA :
* Said on Tuesday its shareholder meeting resolved to pay FY 2015 divivend of 0.35 zlotys per share or total value of 3.2 million zlotys ($802,850)
* Management board recommended payment of FY div. of 0.17 zloty per share or total value of 1.6 million zlotys on May 11
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9858 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources