LONDON, June 29 Live coverage of European markets now available
Summary:
** FTSEurofirst 300 index up 2.5 pct, set for second straight
session of gains
** European healthcare first sector to recover Brexit losses
** Banks shrug off Brexit worries
** Though Moody's changes outlook on 12 UK banks and building societies
** Oil and basic resources stocks track rising oil and metals prices higher
** Tour operator TUI falls after JP Morgan target cut
