June 29 Alcoa Upstream Corp

* Alcoa Upstream Corp files form 10 registration statement with U.S. SEC in connection with co's spinoff plan - Sec filing

* Upstream co will include five business units that today make up global primary products-bauxite, alumina, aluminum, cast products and energy

* Upstream co will also include rolled products business unit consisting of rolling mill operations in Warrick, Indiana and Saudi Arabia

* Separation will occur by means of pro rata distribution by Alcoa Inc of at least 80.1% shares of newly formed upstream company

* Alcoa co has commitments to fund its pension plans, provide payments for other post-retirement benefit plans, and fund capital projects

* Alcoa will continue to own the value-add businesses, and will become the value-add company

* Alcoa will change its name to Arconic Inc

* Alcoa Upstream Corp to change name to "Alcoa Corporation", will apply for authorization to list stock on NYSE under symbol "AA"

* Alcoa Upstream Corp says Arconic Inc will change its stock symbol from "AA" to "ARNC"

* Alcoa Corporation intends to incur certain debt prior to or concurrent with separation

* Alcoa Corp intends to provide up to $1.5 billion liquidity facilities through senior secured revolving credit facility

* Alcoa Corp intends to issue about $1 billion of funded debt through issuance of term loans, secured notes and/or unsecured notes

* Alcoa Corp also intends to pay a substantial portion of the proceeds of the funded debt to Arconic