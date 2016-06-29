BRIEF-FlexShopper reports preliminary unaudited 2016 revenues and lease originations
* FlexShopper reports preliminary unaudited 2016 revenues and lease originations
June 29 Cosmos Insurance Public Co Ltd :
* Says H1 2016 results to turn from profit to loss compared to year ago
Source text: bit.ly/295HROa
Further company coverage: [ ]
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* FlexShopper reports preliminary unaudited 2016 revenues and lease originations
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 London could see a new EU push to end its dominance of euro clearing after Brexit and firms may pay more for merger approvals in Europe, European Parliament officials concluded in a working paper seen by Reuters.
* Eastgroup Properties announces fourth quarter and year 2016 results