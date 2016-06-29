June 29 Sao Martinho SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that it would propose to pay dividends totalling 55.4 million Brazilian reais ($17.0 million), corresponding to 0.4914 real per share

* Dividend payment on August 15

* Dividend record date is July 29

* Ex-dividend as of August 1

* To propose share capital increase of 133.6 million reais to 1.06 billion reais from 931.3 million reais, without new shares issue, through capitalization of investment reserve

($1 = 3.2530 Brazilian reais)