STOCKHOLM, June 29 ** Daily Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) says Klarna co-founder Niklas Adalberth plans sale of his 13 pct stake in payments firm, citing unnamed sources ** SvD says Adalberth, who declines to comment to the paper, offering shares to investors at total price 2.6 bln SEK, valuing all of Klarna at 20 bln SEK ($2.4 bln)

- Source link (in Swedish):

here

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

($1 = 8.4750 Swedish crowns)