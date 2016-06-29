Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 29 ** The U.S. seed producer has demanded that Germany's Bayer increase its takeover offer by $10-15 per share, unnamed sources tell German business daily Handelsblatt.
** The requested increase would push the valuation of Monsanto up to $67 billion to $69 billion from Bayer's rejected $62 billion.
** Insiders tell the paper Britain's vote to leave the European Union could put Bayer's planned financing of the deal into question as investors might be wary of its planned capital hike of up to 15 billion euros due to market turmoil.
** Monsanto said earlier on Wednesday it is in talks with Bayer and other companies regarding "alternative strategic options," a month after it rejected the German company's $62-billion takeover offer.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."