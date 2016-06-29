June 29 Tredegar Corp
* Bonnell Aluminum updated statement on accident at Newnan,
Georgia plant
* Bonnell Aluminum - At approximately 9:15 a.m. on
Wednesday, June 29, there was an explosion in casting area at
Bonnell Aluminum plant in Newnan, Georgia
* Bonnell Aluminum says explosion took place in a casting
area that is separated from rest of manufacturing plant
* Bonnell has made determination that casting area will
remain shut down until investigation is complete
* Bonnell Aluminum says a total of five people were injured
in accident
* Bonnell Aluminum - Rest of facility, which was not
impacted by accident, will resume operations starting thursday
morning
