June 30 Norway's fisheries ministry says:

* Will implement measures to increase salmon production in a bid to offset limited supply growth

* "A lack of salmon may cause that prices rise too much. Therefore, we are implementing measures to increase production now," said fisheries minister, Per Sandberg, in a statement

* Says to offer increased flexibility by increasing the ceiling for the amount of fish that can be held in the sea during the best growth period

* "The farmers can then exploit the natural temperature variations in the sea better"

* The new scheme can be bought for 1.5 million crowns per permit

* Says it is a voluntary offer and it is not possible to say how much growth it will trigger

* "For the industry, this gives increased flexibility and possibilities to keep up production throughout the winter, and by that avoid layoffs," Sandberg said

* The ministry will put out a tender shortly, the registration deadline is Sept 1

* The new regulation will happen in accordance with the new "traffic light" system from 2017 Click here to read the full statement (only in Norwegian): here (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)