June 30 ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Wednesday it is launching share buyback for up to 3,608,317 shares representing no more than 6.19 percent of its share capital

* The offered price is 16 zlotys per share

* The share buyback will run from July 6 to July 12

