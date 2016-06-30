BRIEF-Philippine Bank of Communications clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2
June 30 ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Said on Wednesday it is launching share buyback for up to 3,608,317 shares representing no more than 6.19 percent of its share capital
* The offered price is 16 zlotys per share
* The share buyback will run from July 6 to July 12
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.