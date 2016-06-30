June 30SoftBlue SA :

* Said on Wednesday its shareholders on June 28 resolved to increase the company's share capital for up to 886,875 zlotys ($222,700) via issue of maximum 8.9 million series C shares of 0.10 zloty par value per share

* The shares will be offered in closed subscription with pre-emptive right for the existing shareholders

($1 = 3.9832 zlotys)