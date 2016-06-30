Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, June 30 ** Swedish payments firm Klarna posted a 170 million Swedish crown ($20 million) operating profit in 2015, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri (DI) reports. ** DI says the company's annual report showed it made a 163 mln SEK profit in the first half of the year. However, earnings were just 7 mln SEK in the second half of the year as it invested in new products and expanded to new markets including the United States.
- Source link (in Swedish):
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 8.4750 Swedish crowns)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)