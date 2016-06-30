June 30Acrebit SA :

* Said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with Bell Polska Sp. z o.o. for the license and implementation of MS Dynamics NAC system with Acrebit's copyright solutions - Tool, WMS, E-logistic

* The deal remuneration will be from 300,000 zlotys ($75,300)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9865 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)