June 30

* Said on Wednesday it proposed share capital reduction

* Said it cannot issue shares at price under share nominal value i.e. 5 Danish crowns

* Said its shares have been recently traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen at price below nominal share value

* Proposed share capital to be reduced by nominally 2.8 million Danish crowns ($418,185) to nominally 0.7 million crowns

* Share nominal value of 5.00 crowns is proposed to be reduced to 1.00 crown

($1 = 6.6956 Danish crowns)