BRIEF-Chang Wah Technology prices new shares at T$245 per share
* Subscription record date Feb. 17, last date before book closure Feb. 10, book closure period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17
June 30 Axelero SpA :
* Said on Wednesday it expects to close H1 2016 with production value exceeding 20 million euros ($22.20 million) versus 6.5 million euros in H1 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Subscription record date Feb. 17, last date before book closure Feb. 10, book closure period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17
* New silkroutes group to take 80% stake in new york broker-dealer and investment bank CG Capital Markets for us$14.4m
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.