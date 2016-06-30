June 30 DigiTouch SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Optimized Group Srl

* Optimized Group Srl is a web agency specialized in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

* Equity value of the operation is 1.4 million euros ($1.55 million)

* 1.1 million euros of the transaction will be paid via cash while the remaining 0.3 million euros will be paid via the credit lines of the company 24 months after

* Agreement envisages earnout option

($1 = 0.9010 euros)