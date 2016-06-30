BRIEF-Chang Wah Technology prices new shares at T$245 per share
* Subscription record date Feb. 17, last date before book closure Feb. 10, book closure period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17
June 30 DigiTouch SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Optimized Group Srl
* Optimized Group Srl is a web agency specialized in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
* Equity value of the operation is 1.4 million euros ($1.55 million)
* 1.1 million euros of the transaction will be paid via cash while the remaining 0.3 million euros will be paid via the credit lines of the company 24 months after
* Agreement envisages earnout option
($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New silkroutes group to take 80% stake in new york broker-dealer and investment bank CG Capital Markets for us$14.4m
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.