** Stobart Group +c.13% & on track for best day ever after support services co says plans to increase level & frequency of divs

** Co says expects to pay quarterly div of probably 3p, starting in Oct

** Stifel hikes TP to 200p from 155p & ups div est to assume 6% yield on doubled payout

** Top of FTSE All Share Industrial Transportation index & touches its highest since early 2011

** Stobart sees scope to increase div level or return cash via share buybacks or special divs as circumstances permit

** About 70% 30-day avg vol through in 1.5 hr on stock, which is +28% YTD