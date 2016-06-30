BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share
June 30 Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV :
* Said on Wednesday it had closed a three-year term revolving credit line amounting to 3.2 billion Mexican pesos ($173.0 million)
* The credit line was signed with a group of syndicated banks: Actinver, BBVA Bancomer, HSBC, Banco Sabadell and Santander
* The company has now liquid resources amounting to about 4.39 billion Mexican pesos to be used to finance its 2016 expansion plan
Source text: bit.ly/29d0G1P

($1 = 18.5024 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.