OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) -

** Fund manager Knut Gezelius at Norwegian asset manager Skagen says market fluctuations following the Brexit vote were "a good buying opportunity"; adds Britain in the longer run has safe-haven potential along the lines of Switzerland

** "We believe that the fluctuations we have seen in the market as a result of Brexit cannot be explained by economic fundamentals," Gezelius said during a presentation in Oslo on Thursday

** "In the short term Brexit will cause some uncertainty, but we have an investment horizon of 3-5 years and think more long term."

** "For us, Brexit has been an opportunity to buy cheap assets. When we see this kind of panic in the market, people like us who are more contrarian, find good buying opportunities."

** "We have picked up some good positions both the UK and in other parts of Europe."

** He declined to say which assets Skagen had bought so far

** "It is not clear that this will be negative" for Britain

** "So in the long term, we believe that the global economy will hardly be affected by Brexit."

** Gezelius manages the "Skagen Global" fund with assets of NOK 32 billion ($3.83 billion) at the end of May. Its top shareholdings at the time were American International Group (AIG), Citigroup, Roche, General Electric and Samsung Electronics ($1 = 8.3460 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)