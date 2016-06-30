BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share
June 30 Johnson & Johnson
* Janssen Inc says Health Canada has issued a notice of compliance with conditions approving Darzalex
* Janssen Inc says Darzalex approved by Health Canada for for treatment of multiple Myeloma
Janssen Inc says product approved on condition that co carries out confirmatory trials to verify clinical benefit of Darzalex
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.