June 30

* Biobank Norr has chosen Techtum as main supplier

* Financial framework for the procurement is 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.53 million)

* Techtum estimates that 3.4-12.2 million crowns will be allocated to the company; where the lower amount refers to the absolute minimum level

* Techtum's allocation is over 90 pct of the total procurement

* The contract shall run for two years with an option to extend it for another two years

