UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Inversiones Agricolas y Comerciales SA :
* Said on Wednesday shareholders approved a share issue of 7.50 billion Chilean pesos ($11.3 million) via issuance of 79.8 million shares that will be offered solely to current shareholders of the company
Source text: bit.ly/294V7zd
Further company coverage:
($1 = 663.6800 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources