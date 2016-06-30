UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel publ AB :
* Says has signed agreement to acquire 100 pct of capital and votes in Vinfabriken Sweden AB
* Vinfabriken Sweden AB sells proprietary and imported wine and liquor products as well as soft drinks
* Transaction values entire Vinfabriken Sverige AB to about 8.7 million crowns
* 31 pct of purchase price, equivalent to about 2.7 million crowns, to be paid in cash; 69 pct, corresponding to 6 million crowns, to be paid through newly issued B shares in Cefour
Source text: bit.ly/2986nOC
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4816 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources