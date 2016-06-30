SARAJEVO, June 30 Bosnia's BH Telecom

* Says will allocate 78.6 million Bosnian marka ($45 mln) for dividend payments from its 2015 net profit of 81 million marka

* Will pay 1.24 marka ($0.7) per share, unchanged from last year($1 = 1.750 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Susan Fenton)