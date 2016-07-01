* Brexit, Hill resignation deal blow to European ABS

* Tough rules could pass without ABS champion support

* Third country rule could shut out the UK issuers

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - The securitisation industry's attempts to rehabilitate the market could suffer a setback after a Brexit vote cast doubts on the UK's future status in Europe and prompted one of the sector's strongest advocates to quit Brussels.

The UK's vote to leave the European Union has thrust the securitisation industry into a mad scramble, as the market seeks clarity on the immediate impact on UK deals.

But it was the resignation of Jonathan Hill, the UK's EU commissioner and one of the strongest voices of support for the industry, that has sent shivers down market participants' spines.

"It will be a real challenge to find an advocate who will be as strong and articulate as he has been for the Capital Markets Union (CMU) and the simple, transparent and standardised (STS) proposals," said Vincent Keaveny, finance partner at DLA Piper.

Hill was at the helm of the EU's CMU initiative, which includes new rules meant to revive the European securitisation market. The sector is still about half the size it was before the global financial crisis.

The goal was to reward issuers of "simple, transparent and standardised" securitisations with better capital treatment, making the asset class safer and combating the deep stigma it still carries.

Hill's resignation dealt a blow to the industry, which was already shaken last month by a set of dramatic regulatory proposals ranging from a four-fold hike on risk retention to limiting market access to just EU-regulated groups

The draft regulation triggered a backlash but some warn more of the proposals could stick now that Hill - and the UK - will no longer have a seat at the regulatory table.

"Clearly there is a risk that, in this environment, more of the parliament's proposals would have to be accepted than would otherwise be the case," Keaveny said.

SHUNNED FROM THE PARTY

In a seeming show of strength, EU regulators were swift to replace Hill and assure the market that they remain committed to pushing forward the CMU framework and agreeing on the STS rules by the end of the year.

But while Hill had pushed to ensure EU rules do not disadvantage the UK, EU policymakers have now signalled they are going to focus the regulation on the eurozone.

As UK issuers scramble to protect their deals and gauge where they will fit within the market, this EU-centred approach could shut some of the most prolific issuers in Europe out of the sector.

Most notably, the industry could be hit hard if policymakers wind up passing a provision that bars non-EU entities from issuing or buying into the sector.

If Brexit also sees the UK quitting the European Economic Area, domestic firms would lose their "passported" status and be considered "third country" entities, similar to those based in the US.

Market participants have mobilised to fight this, although some note that it may not be easy to sway policymakers, who do not want to open the European market to US risk.

"If you make it open to third countries, the question is are you risking allowing American assets in," said one banker.

"And I think there's a sensitivity around the performance of American underwriting standards. It's why regulators don't seem keen to expand the definition beyond Europe."

Ultimately, market participants noted the European industry remains intent on fighting the contentious draft rules, even as UK firms hang in limbo.

"The CMU project, even though it was very much driven by Jonathan Hill, is not a British project," said Richard Hopkin, AFME's head of fixed income.

"It's an EU-wide project. So there's still a lot of very strong momentum behind it." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)