BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
Thales Says Raytheon Jv To Focus On Air Command & Control Systems, Anti
* Raytheon systems joint venture
* Thales says to buy raytheon's 50 percent of french jv company, raytheon to buy out 50 percent of u.s. Entity
* Missile defence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change