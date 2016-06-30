June 30 Banco Santander Brasil SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its board approved to pay out own capital interest totaling the gross amount of 500.0 million Brazilian reais ($156.0 million), corresponding to 0.0634 real gross per ordinary share (0.0539 real net), 0.0698 real gross per preferred share (0,0593 real net) and 0.1332 real gross per unit (0.1132 real net)

* Record date is July 6

* Ex-interest as of July 7

* Payment as of August 26

