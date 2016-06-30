June 30 Hershey Co :
* Board of directors of the Hershey Company unanimously
rejected preliminary, non-binding indication of interest from
Mondelez Company
* Got preliminary non-binding indication of interest from
Mondelez to acquire co for mix of cash and stock consideration,
totaling $107/share of Hershey stock
* Indication of interest also included other non-monetary
considerations
* Company's board of directors carefully evaluated
indication of interest
* Board determined that indication of interest provided no
basis for further discussion between Mondelez and company
