June 30 (Reuters) -

* ABC-Mart Inc operating profit apparently grew 5% on the year to some 14 billion yen ($136 mln) for three months through May - Nikkei

* ABC-Mart Inc's sales likely rose 4% to around 66 billion yen for three months through May - Nikkei

* For full year through february, ABC-Mart forecasts a 3% rise in operating profit to 42.7 bln yen and 2% increase in sales to 243 bln yen- Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/29emSZe) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)