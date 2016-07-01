OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) -
** Budget carrier Norwegian Air said the U.S.
Department of Transportation (DOT) requires additional time to
review its UK application
** "Norwegian UK's permit application thereby remains
pending, but Norwegian is confident that it will receive its
permanent authority," said the airline in a statement late
Thursday
** The DOT said on Thursday it had rejected Norwegian's
application for a temporary permit
** "The Department does not find that grant of a temporary
exemption to Norwegian UK is appropriate or in the public
interest. Accordingly, the Department is dismissing Norwegian
UK's request for an exemption while it continues to review the
applicant's permit application," said the transportation
department in its order to the Norwegian airline
** "The parties opposing the Norwegian UK application have
raised a number of significant issues, in many instances
directly overlapping the types of issues before us in the still
pending proceeding involving the permit application of Norwegian
Air International Limited," it added
** The decision would have no impact on flights to the U.S.,
a Norwegian Air spokeswoman told Reuters
** "It is only the temporary application for our UK
subsidiary which has been rejected. We also have an application
for a permanent permit which is the important one and which we
still are waiting for," she said
** In April, the DOT said it intended to grant flying rights
to Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's Irish subsidiary, known as
Norwegian Air International
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Stine Jacobsen)