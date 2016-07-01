July 1 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Said on Thursday contemplated private placement of up to about 70 million Norwegian crowns ($8.37 million) would be postponed

* Postpones private placement until the ongoing pre-sounding phase had been concluded and alternative strategic solutions had also been sufficiently investigated

($1 = 8.3666 Norwegian crowns)