July 1 Starbreeze AB :

* Announced on Thursday acquisition of ePawn, French virtual reality (VR), augmented reality and toys-to-life technology company

* Buys ePawn for 4 million euros ($4.44 million) in Starbreeze shares and 1.5 million euros in cash

* Says resolved to issue 1.9 million B-shares based on market share price determined at 19.90 crowns and exchange rate of 9.461

* Says issue represents 0.7 pct of capital and 0.2 pct of votes on fully diluted basis

* Additional earn-out consideration will be paid to selling shareholders based on performance of business in coming years

* Deal is not expected to significantly impact Starbreeze financial performance in near-term but is expected to unlock synergies related to several of Starbreeze ongoing and future projects and thereby generate incremental revenues long-term

Source text: bit.ly/29kmYxn

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)