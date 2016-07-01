July 1 MagForce AG :

* Said on Thursday FY net loss was at 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million), so that is 0.5 million euros above the previous year (2014: 1.0 million euros)

* FY sales revenues amounted to 2.6 million euros (2014: no revenues)

* Expects a markable reduction of the net loss for the fiscal year 2016

* With its liquidity and current plans, the Company will be able to cover its operating expenses through 2017

