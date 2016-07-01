July 1 Twintec AG :

* Said on Thursday achieved FY revenues of 26.8 million euros ($29.70 million) (previous year: 29.2 million euros)

* FY EBITDA amounted to around -4.0 million euros in financial year 2015 (previous year: 1.8 million euros)

* Forecast for 2016: consolidated revenues of approximately 48 million euros to 52 million euros; EBITDA of between 0.0 million euros and 0.5 million euros

