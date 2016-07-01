Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 1GBS Software AG :
* Said on Thursday in FY 2015 parent company recorded no revenue, versus revenue of 13.17 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net loss for parent company at 4.21 million euros ($4.67 million) vs loss of 0.91 million euros year ago
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)