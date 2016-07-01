Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 1ENDOR AG :
* Said on Thursday waiting period for the first exercise of the stock option program 2011 finished
* Share capital was conditionally increased up to a nominal 162,012 euros ($179,396) by issuing up to 162,012 new shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)