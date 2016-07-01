July 1 Italiaonline SpA :

* Said on Thursday transferred its business line dedicated to the 1254 directory service to Contacta SpA, a company belonging to the Covisian Group

* The transaction, imposed by the Italian antitrust regulator as part of the merger between Italiaonline SpA and Seat Pagine Gialle SpA, concerns the business line's 1254 brand, intangible assets, and sales and employment agreements

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)