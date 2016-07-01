UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Claridge Public Ltd :
* Says its H1 FY 2016 consolidated financial results will continue to be loss making but improved compared to H1 FY 2015
* The improvement in the results is mainly due to the reduction of the financial expenses because of the settlement of the total borrowings of the Group in January 2016
Source text: bit.ly/29fX2Ed
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources