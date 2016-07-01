July 1 Claridge Public Ltd :

* Says its H1 FY 2016 consolidated financial results will continue to be loss making but improved compared to H1 FY 2015

* The improvement in the results is mainly due to the reduction of the financial expenses because of the settlement of the total borrowings of the Group in January 2016

