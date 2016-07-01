BRIEF-BF Utilities says IFCI Ltd cuts stake in co to 3.24 pct
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
July 1 SFS Group PLC :
* Announces that the Group's H1 FY 2016 are expected to record a material deviation, as compared with H1 FY 2015 results
* The expected material deviation is to the effect that losses for H1 FY 2016 are expected to be significantly reduced as compared with those of H1 FY 2015
* The differentiation in the results, is mainly due to the lower financing costs of H1 FY 2016 as compared with H1 FY 2015
Source text: bit.ly/2975iXK
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)