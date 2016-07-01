July 1 Community Entertainment Svenska AB :

* Says has completed new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Company receives proceeds of about 2 million Swedish crowns ($237,084.81) before deduction of issue costs of about 0.1 million crowns

* The issue was fully subscribed

* In total, issue was subscribed to over 115 pct

