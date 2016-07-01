BRIEF-CL Group issues positive profit alert
* Expects net profit for nine months ended 31 december 2016 to be higher than comparative profit figure for corresponding period
July 1 Clean&Carbon Energy SA :
* Texass Ranch Company - Wizja P.S. Sp. z o.o. Sp. K.A. w upadoci ukadowej will not buy 17 million of the company's shares due to the lack of permission from court supervisor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects net profit for nine months ended 31 december 2016 to be higher than comparative profit figure for corresponding period
* Proposes dividend of 20.00 euros ($21.48)plus a bonus of 15.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's two largest lenders, are on course to set up holding companies to help them meet regulatory requirements designed to facilitate future bank resolutions.