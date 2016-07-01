AMSTERDAM, July 1 ** Netherlands Financial
Investments says SNS Bank, which was nationalised in 2013, is
"not yet ready" to be privatised
** The bank is still confronted with operational and
structural challenges, such as extremely low interest rates,
higher costs and uncertainty due to new 'Basel IV' capital
requirements
** SNS must first execute its strategic plan "over a period
of two to three years" to build up a solid track record in
dividends and balance sheet
** The market at present is insufficiently interested in a
sale of SNS Bank on conditions acceptable to the State, said
NLFI, which holds the shares in SNS Bank on behalf of the state
