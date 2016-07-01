BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
July 1 Bind Therapeutics Inc :
* Bind Therapeutics files motion for sale of assets after accepting stalking horse bid from Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer has also agreed to assume certain contractual liabilities of Bind
* Pfizer has agreed to acquire substantially all of Bind's assets for approximately $20 million in cash
* Has requested U.S. Bankruptcy court to authorize co to proceed with auction on July 25, 2016 for majority of its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.