July 4 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Said on Saturday player Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United Football Club Ltd. with effect from this FIFA transfer window I ("summer 2016")

* The formal completion of the transfer will follow in the next days

