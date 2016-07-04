BRIEF-Pacific Plywood says a unit as lender entered into a loan agreement
* Joy Wealth Finance Limited as lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
July 4 Binckbank NV :
* Said on Friday it has been fined 750,000 euros ($835,350) by the AFM
* Fine is for the "unclear and misleading information" in commercials for Alex Vermogensbeheer in the period Sept. 8, 2012 - August 26, 2014
* Says a provision for the amount of the fine in FY 2015 has already been taken
* Says it examines its position regarding appeal
COLOMBO, Feb 2 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, snapping two straight sessions of falls, as investors picked up battered blue chips while net foreign buying also boosted sentiment.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 Danske Bank on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, sending its shares 4 percent higher in a flat Danish market.