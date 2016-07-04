July 4 Binckbank NV :

* Said on Friday it has been fined 750,000 euros ($835,350) by the AFM

* Fine is for the "unclear and misleading information" in commercials for Alex Vermogensbeheer in the period Sept. 8, 2012 - August 26, 2014

* Says a provision for the amount of the fine in FY 2015 has already been taken

* Says it examines its position regarding appeal

