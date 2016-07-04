July 4 Högkullen publ AB :

* Said on Friday Högkullen Omsorgsfastigheter had acquired seven LSS properties in Gotland from Hemsö

* Rental value is 2.6 million Swedish crowns ($308,035) and property value exceeds 30 million Swedish crowns

* All properties are leased to Region Gotland with average remaining lease term of 7.5 years

($1 = 8.4406 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)