UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bradesco sets cautious goals as profit miss highlights challenges
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
July 4 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Said on Saturday that its Cyprus-based unit, EBC Seed Fund Limited, negotiates selling shares in Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe SA
* EBC Seed Fund owns 97.25 pct in Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe
* Estimates that the sale will take place in Q3
* If the negotiation fails, EBC Seed Fund plans to list Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and raise fund for its development
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
MILAN, Feb 2 Italy's privately funded banking-rescue fund, Atlante, will play no role for the time being in the sale of bad loans by ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a top official at the fund said on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi's (Anadolu Sigorta) Outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the National IFS Rating at 'AA+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision on the IFS Rating follows that on Turkey's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating on 27